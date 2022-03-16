Chorki original ‘Nikhoj’ releasing tomorrow

Photo: Courtesy

Chorki is premiering 'Nikhoj' tomorrow, a new original series directed by Reehan Rahman. The story can be categorised as both a family drama and a thriller.

In this star-studded series, veteran actor Afsana Mimi will make her return to the screen after a prolonged hiatus. She will make her OTT debut in 'Nikhoj,' where she will play the character 'Safiya.'

Afsana Mimi. Photo: Courtesy

"The series felt close to my heart. The people who performed here were also great. And Chorki's attempts to showcase exceptional stories certainly deserves praise. I liked Chorki as an audience and also when I worked with them", said Afsana Mimi.

Orchita Sporshia will be portraying the younger Safiya. She said, "We all have high expectations for the series. I tried to play my role with dedication. Audience will definitely understand after watching the series, why it is so special to us."

Shatabdi Wadud will play the role of Farooq Ahmed in the series. Many may have already noticed that a missing notice, issued in the newspaper in search of Farooq Ahmed which is a promotional stunt for the series.

The series will also feature Intekhab Dinar, Shamol Mawla, Khairul Basar, Shilpi Sarkar Apu, Deepanwita Martin, Masum Rezwan and many more.

Shamol Mawla. Photo: Courtesy

'Nikhoj' will be available to watch on Chorki from 17 March at 8 pm. Director Reehan Rahman has previously made web fiction, TVC, however, 'Nikhoj' is his first series made for Chorki.