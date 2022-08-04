Chorki breaks streaming record in July

Promotional Image of top Chorki IPs

Popular streaming platform Chorki has shattered all previous records set by domestic streaming services.

Chorki has streamed a total of 2 crore minutes just in the month of July, a new milestone for the platform.

In a press release, Chorki attributed this success to its new flagship series "Syndicate". Chorki's original series was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, 10 July. Directed by Shihab Shaheen, the series stars Afran Nisho, Nazifa Tushi, Tasnia Farin, Nasir Uddin Khan, Rashed Mamun Apu, Shatabdi Wadud and many others. The series has reached peak popularity due to positive word of mouth and elevated production quality.

Chorki's chief operating officer Redwan Rony thanked the audiences for sharing their precious time with the platform in the press release, and said that it will inspire their continuing efforts to create bigger and better content.