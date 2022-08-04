Chorki breaks streaming record in July

Splash

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 11:02 am

Related News

Chorki breaks streaming record in July

Chorki attributed this success to its new flagship series  "Syndicate"

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 11:02 am
Promotional Image of top Chorki IPs
Promotional Image of top Chorki IPs

Popular streaming platform Chorki has shattered all previous records set by domestic streaming services.

Chorki has streamed a total of 2 crore minutes just in the month of July, a new milestone for the platform.

In a press release, Chorki attributed this success to its new flagship series  "Syndicate". Chorki's original series was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, 10 July. Directed by Shihab Shaheen, the series stars Afran Nisho, Nazifa Tushi, Tasnia Farin, Nasir Uddin Khan, Rashed Mamun Apu, Shatabdi Wadud and many others. The series has reached peak popularity due to positive word of mouth and elevated production quality.

Chorki's chief operating officer Redwan Rony thanked the audiences for sharing their precious time with the platform in the press release, and said that it will inspire their continuing efforts to create bigger and better content.

Chorki / Streaming record

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

6h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

16h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation