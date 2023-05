OTT platform Chorki has announced an exclusive stand up comedy special featuring popular comic and content creator Amin Hannan Chowdhury. Titled 'One Night Stand', the show will contain an hour long comedy set from Amin. The release date is to be announced.

The comedy show will be the first of its kind in Bangladesh. Amin Hannan posted on Facebook, "It's finally time. I'm releasing my first comedy special on Chorki. 1 hr of comedy! Really exciting."