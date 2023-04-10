Chirkutt announces their third international tour in the USA

Chirkutt, a popular Bangla fusion band, announced on their official Facebook page that they will soon embark on their third international tour titled 'The Legacy Tour, USA 2023, which will take them to various cities in the USA.

The band is expected to leave for the USA in early May and perform concerts till the end of June, with their first concert scheduled in Boston.

They will also perform in Chicago, New York, Dallas, Virginia, Austin, Oklahoma and San Francisco.

Last year the band performed in the legendary Madison Square Garden in the USA. In the past, they have also performed another international tours.