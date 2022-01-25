Check out the upcoming K-dramas on Netflix

Popularity of K-dramas is reaching its peak in 2022. With the global success of Squid Game, audience is now eyeing for more thrilling K-dramas.

Keeping the month of Valentine's Day in mind, Netflix will premiere a number of Romance-Comedy shows in February.

Let's check out the upcoming K-drama on Netflix.

All of Us are Dead – series - 28 January

Starring Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Ji Hoo, Park Solomon and Yoo In Soo in lead roles, the Zombie thriller follows a group of students stuck in high school during a Zombie apocalypse.

As South Korean horror flick featuring Zombie outbreak "Train to Busan" became a massive hit, audience is already hyped to watch the upcoming series.

Love and Leashes (2022) – Film - 11 February

Hyeon-jin Park directorial Rom-com follows two co-workers who indulge in a contractual relationship.

Forecasting Love and Weather – series - 12 February

The upcoming rom-com follows Jin Ha Kyung, an employee at Korea's national weather forecast service, who keeps personal and professional life separated. However, the arrival of a free spirited and talented co-worker Lee Shi Woo changes Jin Ha Kyung's cold mood.

Twenty Five Twenty One – series - 12 February

Netflix's synopsis of the upcoming rom-com reads, "The dreams of two young people are crushed by an overwhelming financial crisis in the 1990s. But when they reunite at the ages of 25 and 21, the spirited pair finds friendship and affection in times of adversity as they venture into adulthood together."

The 16 episode series will premiere on Saturday, 12 February with new episodes every Saturday and Sunday.

Thirty-Nine – series - 16 February

The forthcoming drama "Thirty-Nine" follows three friends who met during their second year of high school and are now on the verge of celebrating their 40th birthday. The series follows the emotional journey of the three women.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area – series - 2022

The remake of Spanish hit crime thriller "Money Heist" will hit Netflix soon. The teaser of the series has already revealed the cast of the highly anticipated series.

"When My Love Blooms" actor YooJi-tae will be seen as the Professor, while "Squid Game" famed Park Hae-soo, will be seen as Berlin.