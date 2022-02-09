Check out the Key nominations for 2022 Academy Awards

An Oscars statuette on display at a screening of the Oscars in Paris, France April 26, 2021. Photo: Collected

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards, the highest honours in the film industry, were announced on Tuesday. The awards will be presented on 27 March

While the absence of "House of Gucci" and "Spiderman: No Way Home" may seem surprising, let's check out the is the list of key nominations:

BEST PICTURE

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

BEST ACTOR

Javier Bardem - "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch - "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield - "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Will Smith - "King Richard"

Denzel Washington - "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman - "The Lost Daughter"

Penelope Cruz - "Parallel Mothers"

Nicole Kidman - "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart - "Spencer"

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson - "Licorice Pizza"

Kenneth Branagh - "Belfast

Jane Campion - "The Power of the Dog"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - "Drive My Car"

Steven Spielberg - "West Side Story"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ciaran Hinds - "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur - "CODA"

Jesse Plemmons - "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons - "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee - "The Power of the Dog"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley - "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose - "West Side Story"

Judi Dench - "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst - "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis - "King Richard"