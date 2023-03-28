Channel 4 commissions documentary about Angel Lynn

Wonderhood Studios will make a documentary about Angel Lynn, a young woman who was severely injured trying to flee an abusive relationship, for Channel 4 in the UK.

Lynn, an 18-year-old Loughborough college student who wanted to be a forensic scientist, started a relationship with Chay Bowskill, which rapidly became forceful, manipulative and mentally abusive.

Bowskill had injured her by violently throwing her against a wall, Lynn took the decision to leave him. While what happened next is unclear, Lynn apparently fell out of a van driven by Bowskill.

Lynn's condition improved from a coma, and she has since then been making a slow recovery. Bowskill denied responsibility and abuse, but was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison, later raised to 12, for kidnapping, coercion, and perverting justice.

Directed by Chloe Fairweather, 'Kidnapped: The Angel Lynn Story' (working title) includes stories from Lynn's parents, family and closest friends from school and work. The film follows her rehabilitation and gradual recovery from the serious injuries.

"Angel and her family have been incredibly brave, deciding to tell their experience in the hope it can assist others," said Channel 4 commissioning editor Will Rowson. "Chloe and the crew created something strong and moving that I hope repays their trust."