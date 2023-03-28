Channel 4 commissions documentary about Angel Lynn

Splash

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 09:50 am

Related News

Channel 4 commissions documentary about Angel Lynn

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 09:50 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Wonderhood Studios will make a documentary about Angel Lynn, a young woman who was severely injured trying to flee an abusive relationship, for Channel 4 in the UK.

Lynn, an 18-year-old Loughborough college student who wanted to be a forensic scientist, started a relationship with Chay Bowskill, which rapidly became forceful, manipulative and mentally abusive. 

Bowskill had injured her by violently throwing her against a wall, Lynn took the decision to leave him. While what happened next is unclear, Lynn apparently fell out of a van driven by Bowskill.

Lynn's condition improved from a coma, and she has since then been making a slow recovery. Bowskill denied responsibility and abuse, but was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison, later raised to 12, for kidnapping, coercion, and perverting justice.

Directed by Chloe Fairweather, 'Kidnapped: The Angel Lynn Story' (working title) includes stories from Lynn's parents, family and closest friends from school and work. The film follows her rehabilitation and gradual recovery from the serious injuries.

"Angel and her family have been incredibly brave, deciding to tell their experience in the hope it can assist others," said Channel 4 commissioning editor Will Rowson. "Chloe and the crew created something strong and moving that I hope repays their trust."

Angel Lynn / Documentary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Color psychology is very important when designing a shop, which is why a pastel palette and shades of green has been used by the architects. It radiates positive and tranquil energy. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Daawai: The new face of modern pharmacies

26m | Habitat
Marico took Asian Consumer Care to court claiming that the shape of the bottle, colour and design of Dabur oil bottles are confusingly similar to the design, layout, colour and bottle of Parachute coconut oil. Photo: collected

From hair oil to toothpaste: The subtle intricacies of trademark infringement

41m | Thoughts
With Rokomari at the wheel, online book businesses drive ahead

With Rokomari at the wheel, online book businesses drive ahead

2h | Panorama
LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

16m | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

16h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

20h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year