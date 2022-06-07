Celebrating heroes of the health crisis

Splash

Jawad Saif
07 June, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 10:52 am

Related News

Celebrating heroes of the health crisis

The International School of Dhaka faculty devised the ‘Heroes of Our Time’ art project for the kids attending school digitally during the lockdown. The result became an exhibition that ruminates upon people who solved the crisis and brought us back to some semblance of normalcy

Jawad Saif
07 June, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 10:52 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The news cycle is a barreling monster shackled to the turning of a clock. So many seminal events have transpired since the pandemic that looking back feels like harkening back to a time long past. You don't even hear the phrase "the new normal" anymore.

One can only imagine what it must have felt like for children in their developmental phases to go through such a shift in their daily status quo. Kids need stability to develop properly and as schools shutdown and safety measures kept everyone homebound, the curriculum had to adapt to the circumstances the entire world found themselves in.

The International School of Dhaka faculty devised the 'Heroes of Our Time' art project for the kids attending school digitally during the lockdown to properly understand the situation of the world and channel it into productive and creative schoolwork. 

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The result became an exhibition that ruminates upon people who solved the crisis and brought us back to some semblance of normalcy. Both the faculty and the entirety of the school contributed 50 artworks, of which 15 were displayed at Le Meridien hotel.

Unsurprisingly, many of the artworks celebrated healthcare workers, front and centre. 

"The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our lives drastically. In this difficult time, some people have had the privilege to remain indoors. However, the healthcare community and workers in the hospitality industry continued providing their services despite the risks," said Thomas Van der Wielen, Director of ISD, to The Business Standard.  

"As a tribute to these heroes of our time, ISD began this travelling art exhibition. The students and teachers curated thought-provoking and reflective art pieces that evoke courage and kindness."

The most poignant and beautiful piece is by faculty member Nazia Nahid's 'In Safe Hands'. The mixed media, acrylic on canvas depicts two gloved hands cradling a delicate crimson rose against a whitewash background. The gloves used in the painting are actual gear worn by frontline healthcare workers. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The rose symbolises all the survivors of the health crisis, those who were hospitalised and nursed back to normalcy by the fearless frontlines of the healthcare industry. Nazia's painting becomes even more striking when you learn that she is an autodidact and has been painting since she was a little girl. 

Le Meridien spread out the exhibition throughout its premises to give the best lighting and atmosphere possible. The biggest piece, which was a mega collage of doodles done by kindergarteners in the shape of a heart, was displayed on the sixteenth floor, surrounded by natural light, allowing for the wholesome sketches by ISD kids to come through in its entire earnestness. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The spacing of the art pieces helps more than it hurts. The interior of the five star edifice is a very relaxing atmosphere to take in artwork.

One of the more novel pieces was a potted branch with multi-coloured face masks hanging from all its stems and branches. It catches your attention from afar and draws you in for a closer inspection. The normally drab and functional facemasks have been transformed into a gregarious carnival to symbolise a degree of levity and the healthcare worker's eventual and guaranteed success.

Constantinos S. Gavriel, GM of Le Méridien Dhaka, said, "We are delighted to be able to showcase ISD's beautiful and thought-provoking artwork on our premises. We hope that getting an eyeful of these art pieces will allow people to recognise the consistent efforts made by all the frontliners in such a difficult time."

ISD will be hosting similar art exhibitions in various places around the capital very soon for a wider range of people to contemplate the art pieces. Continuing until 11 June, the exhibition is open for all in the hotel's lobby and Sky Lounge.

art / Exhibition / ISD

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

15m | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

2h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

2h | Videos
How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

2h | Videos
Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

2h | Videos
BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata