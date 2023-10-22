Castlevania Nocturne: A paradoxical sequel of a gothic tale

'Castlevania' is a name that would send many to a pleasant flashback from not so long ago. The original animated series was a massive hit. The story – which mainly takes place in the castle of Count Dracula, who resurrects every hundred years to take over the world – was very well received, the characters were marvellously written and the animation was nothing short of fabulous.

The original series ended its run with two seasons. Both seasons left a lasting impression and prompted every viewer to wonder if there will ever be another instalment of this show, equally as good.

'Castlevania: Nocturne,' the sequel to the original series, was almost immediately trending on Netflix's top chart when released on 28 September. Thus far the show received mixed reactions.

While the critique score is 100% on Rotten Tomatoes to date, the audience score, on the other hand, is only half of that. Of course, there are some reasons and justifications behind the discrepancy.

The story of 'Castlevania: Nocturne' is set 300 years after the events of Castlevania. The much-beloved trio of Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades and Alucard, no longer walks the world. Instead, they have Richter Belmont, Maria Renard and Annette. The only thing that never changed during this time, is that vampires and night creatures are still a threat and pose an impending doom over mankind.

The new trio, alongside the other characters, brings some really good spectacles to enjoy. While the original characters were more about realising their potent strength and bringing the best out of each other, the sequel focuses more on individual growth. Seeing comparatively less hardened but much-traumatised characters find their true self is genuinely refreshing.

However, compared to the expectations of a Castlevania show, the story and the characters especially feel a bit too mellow. Of course, it is not a bad theme, but it is just inconsistent with the essence of the show itself. The characters do go through an explosive transformation but it still leans too much on the 'weak character getting strong' trope. As a result, it feels a little off for the epic gothic tale it strives to be.

Aside from the heroes, the villains do not really do much of a good job, unfortunately. The ultimate villain is based on a historical figure known for their horrendous atrocities against others. But what they are missing here is an actual motive to be bad, other than the fact that they just want to be bad.

One has to remember that the original had Dracula as the big bad. He was enraged and motivated by the mindless tragedy he had to suffer despite trying to be the best version of himself. That portrayal of sorrow and anger was the bar to surpass here. But when that next major villain is so poorly written and after all the hype turns out to have no solid reason for being bad, the story becomes bland and underwhelming.

One of the improvements the show tried to bring to the sequel, is more diversity to the characters and the environment. Instead of taking place in Romania, like its predecessor, the sequel takes place in France, 300 years later. While the original focused more on the vampire story, 'Castlevania: Nocturne' tries to focus on much more realistic issues and philosophies that encompassed the world at the time aside from vampire hunting.

The show introduced a versatile lineup of characters from different cultures. It did not hold back from sending a message of inclusivity to the world. But then again, while most of these felt right, many felt much forced. Trying to address something realistic is one thing. But then twisting the course of history and the core essence of the story just to accommodate a few character traits feels too forced.

The action sequences were as great as ever. In every fight, there never was a dull moment. The animation was top notch and the accompanying sound design was absolutely on point. The presentation style and the setups can really remind everyone of the original show. It is also one of the reasons that can make the audience keep watching till the end.

Overall, the sequel is an enjoyable treat because of the progression of the story, the animation and some exciting twists in the plot. But it fails to live up to the original.