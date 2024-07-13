Cannes winner Emilia Pérez gets a Netflix date

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña's crime comedy, "Emilia Pérez," which triumphed at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, is set to premiere on Netflix on 13 November. 

Directed by Jacques Audiard, the film clinched the Cannes Jury Prize, while Gomez, Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Adriana Paz collectively won Best Performance by an Actress. "Emilia Pérez" is also scheduled for a limited theatrical release, though dates are not yet confirmed.

The film follows Rita, an overqualified lawyer played by Saldaña, who gets a chance to escape her unfulfilling job when cartel leader Manitas, portrayed by Gascón, hires her to facilitate his transformation into the woman he has always wanted to be. 

At its Cannes premiere on 18 May, the film received a nine-minute standing ovation and an 86% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
 

Emilia Pérez

