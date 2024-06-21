Can AI write better scripts?

Writing is often heralded as one of the purest forms of art and expression, demanding a unique set of skills and talent. This is especially true for screenwriting, where creating compelling stories and scripts for movies and TV shows requires more than just a good idea — it needs to be crafted into a perfect narrative to captivate audiences.

For aspiring screenwriters today, the challenge goes beyond merely imagining an intriguing story; they must also translate it into engaging prose, which is no easy feat.

As technology progresses, the art of writing has also evolved, with AI emerging as a significant influence. The integration of AI in writing raises questions about the future of the craft: Will AI replace human writers, or will it become a crutch for new writers, potentially undermining the art of storytelling? The impact of AI on writing is a hot topic among both seasoned and novice writers alike.

Some think that using AI can actually help writers come up with great ideas and produce more sophisticated stories and narratives. While the others are very much skeptical about the application of AI, referring to it as a destroyer of future prospects.

Let's take a look at what positives AI can bring to the table in this regard.

Imagine an AI assistant that analyses your work, identifies your writing style, and generates ideas that fit seamlessly into your narrative. This is not a futuristic concept but a reality embraced by many writers today.

Tools like LaMDA and Jarvis help overcome writer's block, suggest plot twists, and develop character arcs, all while preserving the writer's unique voice.

AI's influence goes beyond generating ideas. It helps writers refine their work, enhance their compositions, and ensure their stories resonate with the audience. AI tools analyse scripts for pacing, dialogue effectiveness, and emotional impact, providing valuable insights for improvement.

One of the most exciting features of AI in scriptwriting is predicting audience reactions, enabling writers to craft emotionally engaging stories even before they're written.

Iresh Zaker is a well-known figure in Bangladesh's entertainment industry with a long-standing acting career. He offers a balanced view on AI's impact, saying, "I won't claim that AI will either be an absolute blessing or completely ruin the art of writing in entertainment."

He emphasises that the impact of AI depends on how it's used, adding, "AI can generate words, but it's not sentient and requires human input. It's up to us to utilise this technology wisely."

Zaker's perspective underscores that AI is a tool, not a replacement for human creativity, intuition, and emotional intelligence. The best application of AI in scriptwriting is a collaborative one, where writers' creativity and AI's analytical power combine to create exceptional stories.

While this isn't a criticism but more of an observation, some hold significantly different views. Tariq Anam Khan, a veteran and highly acclaimed actor in Bangladesh, is not cynical about AI, but believes it detracts from the art of writing.

"I haven't experienced AI firsthand, but I've heard and read about its use," Tariq said.

"From what I know, I don't think AI can produce good stories. Storytelling requires evoking certain emotions and a human touch, which I don't believe AI can replicate. Even if it tries, the result is likely to be more robotic and stale. Thus, I don't see AI as a solution for writing compelling stories and scripts."

The future of storytelling is promising, with AI potentially playing a significant role. However, it's crucial to approach this technology with an open mind and a collaborative spirit. Writers should use AI to enhance their original ideas and narratives, ensuring the integrity of the art remains intact.

