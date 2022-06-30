Cameron Diaz coming out of retirement with Netflix’s ‘Back in Action’

Cameron Diaz. Photo: Collected

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz is "un-retiring" from Hollywood after an 8-year hiatus with the Netflix flick "Back in Action."

Diaz, who stepped away from acting in 2014 and officially confirmed her retirement from Hollywood in 2018, is starring alongside Jamie Fox in the upcoming film, reports CNN.

They were last seen in 2014 film "Annie," which also happens to be Diaz's last feature film appearance.

(Jamie Foxx) only you could get me back in action," Diaz penned in an Instagram story.

"I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!"

Foxx revealed on Twitter that the production will kick off this year. It also celebrated Diaz's return by posting a clip with the actor on Twitter.

In the clip Diaz said, "I feel excited but, I don't know how to do this, you know?"

Foxx also bought American football quarterback Tom Brandy, who announced retirement earlier this year but returned within a few weeks.

"I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire. I'm relatively successful at un-retiring," Brady joked.

Though Diaz took a break from Hollywood, she was working on her organic wine label.

Last year, Diaz stated that, as a mother, it is unimaginable for her to spend "16 hours a day" on a movie set.

"Will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to, but will I? I don't know. I have no idea. Maybe. Never say never," she said during that time.

Cameron Diaz tied the knot with singer Benji Madden in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Raddix on 30 December, 2019.