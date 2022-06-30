Cameron Diaz coming out of retirement with Netflix’s ‘Back in Action’

Splash

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 02:34 pm

Related News

Cameron Diaz coming out of retirement with Netflix’s ‘Back in Action’

Diaz, who stepped away from acting in 2014 and officially confirmed her retirement from Hollywood in 2018, is starring alongside Jamie Fox in the upcoming film

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 02:34 pm
Cameron Diaz. Photo: Collected
Cameron Diaz. Photo: Collected

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz is "un-retiring" from Hollywood after an 8-year hiatus with the Netflix flick "Back in Action."  

Diaz, who stepped away from acting in 2014 and officially confirmed her retirement from Hollywood in 2018, is starring alongside Jamie Fox in the upcoming film, reports CNN. 

They were last seen in 2014 film "Annie," which also happens to be Diaz's last feature film appearance. 

(Jamie Foxx) only you could get me back in action," Diaz penned in an Instagram story. 

"I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!"

Foxx revealed on Twitter that the production will kick off this year. It also celebrated Diaz's return by posting a clip with the actor on Twitter.

In the clip Diaz said, "I feel excited but, I don't know how to do this, you know?" 

Foxx also bought American football quarterback Tom Brandy, who announced retirement earlier this year but returned within a few weeks. 

"I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire. I'm relatively successful at un-retiring," Brady joked.

Though Diaz took a break from Hollywood, she was working on her organic wine label. 

Last year, Diaz stated that, as a mother, it is unimaginable for her to spend "16 hours a day" on a movie set. 

"Will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to, but will I? I don't know. I have no idea. Maybe. Never say never," she said during that time.

Cameron Diaz tied the knot with singer Benji Madden in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Raddix on 30 December, 2019.

Cameron Diaz / netflix / Back in Action / Jamie Foxx

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

2h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

5h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

6h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

Khaled Masud Pilot starts his second innings in restaurant business

6h | Videos
Severodonetsk now under Russian control

Severodonetsk now under Russian control

18h | Videos
South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

18h | Videos
Why Dollar crisis will last long?

Why Dollar crisis will last long?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years