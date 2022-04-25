Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 teased on Infinity Ward's Twitter

Infinity Ward's Twitter account hints of an official reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The video game developer's profile picture and header image is of an all black image, something which other companies have done in the past ahead of a big reveal.

However, you can see the faintest image if you look closely at the header image. After IGN brightened up the image, it looks like Ghost – a fan-favorite character from the game – is hiding in the dark and waiting for his next move.

"COD 2022 is a sequel to MW 2019, and being designed with a new Warzone experience," wrote Infinity Ward on Twitter.

This new game will not be a remaster of 2009's Modern Warfare 2. It will continue the story that began in the Modern Warfare reboot from 2019.