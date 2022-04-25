Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 teased on Infinity Ward's Twitter
This new game will not be a remaster of 2009's Modern Warfare 2. It will continue the story that began in the Modern Warfare reboot from 2019
Infinity Ward's Twitter account hints of an official reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
The video game developer's profile picture and header image is of an all black image, something which other companies have done in the past ahead of a big reveal.
However, you can see the faintest image if you look closely at the header image. After IGN brightened up the image, it looks like Ghost – a fan-favorite character from the game – is hiding in the dark and waiting for his next move.
"COD 2022 is a sequel to MW 2019, and being designed with a new Warzone experience," wrote Infinity Ward on Twitter.
