Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 release date revealed

The Call of Duty Twitter account revealed the release date for Modern Warfare 2.

The game will be released on 28 October 2022.

This new game will not be a remaster of 2009's Modern Warfare 2. It will continue the story that began in the Modern Warfare reboot from 2019.

As first reported by VGC, Modern Warfare 2's campaign will be centred around the drug war against Colombian cartels.The launch is also rumoured to be paired with a brand new map for Warzone, the third battle royale map to be launched for the free-to-play game.

Activision revealed Modern Warfare 2's title and logo in late April.

An alleged low-resolution Modern Warfare 2 gameplay clip leaked last week ahead of their first official preview, which is expected in early June.