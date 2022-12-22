Cafe Desire to release on Chorki today

The highly talked about web film 'Cafe Desire' is set to be released on the OTT platform Chorki today. Written and directed by Robiul Islam Robi, the film is based on the work of Shivabrata Barman. Suman Sarkar serves as the film's cinematographer, Saleh Sobhan Aneem is its editor, and the music has been composed by Meghdol's Rashid Sharif Shoaib.

The web film's cast includes Aisha Khan, Farhana Hamid, Intekhab Dinar, Sohel Mondal, Tama Mirza, Khairul Bashar, Shyamal Mawla, Sanjida Preeti, Sarika Subrin, Bayezid Haque Joardar, and others.

The film follows an official from the electrical office who heads out on a tryst with his lover after plunging the city in darkness, an upcoming businessman who compromises his morals to make his client happy, a crafty travel agent who intentionally holds up his client's visa, a young girl who discreetly picks up running to woo the most attractive boy in the neighbourhood, and a plumber who gets access to his favourite heroine's home to fix her bathtub.

All these individuals are all linked by one common thread : desire. This is how the multiple plotlines in the story develop.

Intekhab Dinar plays the officer from the electrical office. "I have done the work with tremendous difficulty," he said to The Business Standard. "We pulled all-nighters two days in a row! The task was enjoyable even though it was challenging. The narrative essentially tells the tale of the six deadly sins [shoro ripu]. I'm hoping that the audience will also like this unique film."

"I was wondering what else might be done differently on the streaming platform outside of the usual suspense-thriller, murder, etc.," said director Rabiul Alam Robi. "Daily life, existential crises, male-female relationships, human psychology, realistic art, etc, are all topics we discussed. Shibu Da created some characters based on that. Note that all the characters and plots created around them are basically woven in the same thread of love, lust and desire."