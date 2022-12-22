Cafe Desire to release on Chorki today

Splash

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 11:43 am

Related News

Cafe Desire to release on Chorki today

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 11:43 am
Cafe Desire to release on Chorki today

The highly talked about web film 'Cafe Desire' is set to be released on the OTT platform Chorki today. Written and directed by Robiul Islam Robi, the film is based on the work of Shivabrata Barman. Suman Sarkar serves as the film's cinematographer, Saleh Sobhan Aneem is its editor, and the music has been composed by Meghdol's Rashid Sharif Shoaib.

The web film's cast includes Aisha Khan, Farhana Hamid, Intekhab Dinar, Sohel Mondal, Tama Mirza, Khairul Bashar, Shyamal Mawla, Sanjida Preeti, Sarika Subrin, Bayezid Haque Joardar, and others.

The film follows an official from the electrical office who heads out on a tryst with his lover after plunging the city in darkness, an upcoming businessman who compromises his morals to make his client happy, a crafty travel agent who intentionally holds up his client's visa, a young girl who discreetly picks up running to woo the most attractive boy in the neighbourhood, and a plumber who gets access to his favourite heroine's home to fix her bathtub. 

All these individuals are all linked by one common thread : desire. This is how the multiple plotlines in the story develop. 

Intekhab Dinar plays the officer from the electrical office. "I have done the work with tremendous difficulty," he said to The Business Standard. "We pulled all-nighters two days in a row! The task was enjoyable even though it was challenging. The narrative essentially tells the tale of the six deadly sins [shoro ripu]. I'm hoping that the audience will also like this unique film."

"I was wondering what else might be done differently on the streaming platform outside of the usual suspense-thriller, murder, etc.," said director Rabiul Alam Robi. "Daily life, existential crises, male-female relationships, human psychology, realistic art, etc, are all topics we discussed. Shibu Da created some characters based on that. Note that all the characters and plots created around them are basically woven in the same thread of love, lust and desire."

Chorki / web film

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

14h | Pursuit
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

3h | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

5h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

17h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

18h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

19h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

20h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI