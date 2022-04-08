‘A Business Proposal’ becomes third most-watched Netflix series globally

The K-drama 'Business Proposal' is currently the top non-English series for the third week in a row and is Netflix's third-ranking series internationally.

It is only behind 'Bridgerton' (season 1 and 2) with over 32 million watch hours.

Following the blockbuster successes of 'Squid Game' and 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' in 2021, Korean-made programs have continued to dominate viewership on Netflix.

Another Korean series that kept its position on the charts is Twenty Five Twenty One, which logged 26.2 million hours viewed this week alone.