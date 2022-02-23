‘Bujhe na Bujhe’ is a gift to my fans from me: Raef al Hasan Rafa

Raef al Hasan Rafa had been craving to make music for himself again. But working on several projects kept him from doing just that.

Earlier this month, however, the artiste released a new single 'Bujhe Na Bujhe' on the occasion of Valentine's Day, under the banner of 'AvoidRafa'.

In a recent conversation with The Business Standard, he shared the story behind his latest single, as well as his thoughts on recent and future endeavours.

What is the story behind your song, 'Bujhe na Bujhe'? Why did you release it for Valentine's Day?

I am a professional musician and I mostly work on projects when someone commissions me for a job. I don't get to make music for myself like I used to. It bothers me a lot, but it has become a pattern as of late. But 'Bujhe na Bujhe' broke that trend, and I have my wife, Samira Kamil, to thank for this.

Raef al Hasan Rafa. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

I suffered from lung disease recently and I could not sing. Samira supported me throughout and she helped me deal with my frustrations. I wrote the song about four to five years ago, but it is a commemoration to her for all the difficult times she helped me get through.

I initially wanted to release 'Bujhe na Bujhe' on my Soundcloud, but Samira had asked me not to. She told me to hold on to it, and wait for the right time.

The song is about the love I have for my wife. But, as of late, it also reminds me of my late mother. She passed away five months ago.

I also wanted this song to be something non-commercial. This is a gift to my fans from me.

What is it like being married?

Raef al Hasan Rafa. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

I have been with Samira for more than five years now, and we have the perfect bond. I think not many people understand musicians. But she gets me. I have become more disciplined after getting married, and I am happier for it.

How did you master so many instruments?

I like to believe that I am gifted. But I have also put in a lot of time and effort behind every instrument. My brother taught me how to play the guitar back in 2003. I had put in so much time learning and making music, I was failing my O level exams. My father broke my guitar because of it. I still secretly learnt to play the keyboard.

I already had a knack for bass, as I already knew my way around the guitar. The drums, however, I did not learn in the traditional way. I used to go over to Sumon Bhai's apartment and he had a drum kit. I learnt to play the instrument during the time I spent there.

Raef al Hasan Rafa. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

I try to spend as much time as possible with every instrument.

What was it like to direct and produce the rock rendition of 'Amaro Porano Jaha Chay'?

I was ecstatic to have so many great guitarists for the song. I am a sound engineer, so I like working in the background. But overall, it was a superb experience.

As an ex-member Aurthohin, what was it like reuniting with Sumon Bhai after all this time?

It felt like I was meeting a member of my family. I have worked with Sumon Bhai for so long that we have become friends first and colleagues second. I've learnt so much from him. When I joined Aurthohin, Sumon Bhai actually sat down with my mother and asked if he could take her 16-year-old son to join his band. However, despite all this time passing, it still felt like I had only met him yesterday. He has always been the king of comebacks and the music scene needs him right now.

When is next for AvoidRafa?

Raef al Hasan Rafa. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mokarram recently joined the band and we are taking a new approach. We want to give our listeners a new sound. We are planning to release an album later this year, and we will try to feature eight new tracks. It may take a little time though.