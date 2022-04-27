BTV to air three original dramas this Eid

BTV will be airing three original dramas - 'O Baba, Alibaba', 'Atohpor 7 Din', and 'Madhubager Montu Bhai' - on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr this year.

'O Baba, Alibaba' is written by Harun Rashid and produced by Mahfuzar Rahman. Starring Harun Rashid, Solaiman Khoka, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Farhana Mili, Ramiz Raju, Farhana Mithu, Arif Hossain, and others; the story follows the strange activities of Alibaba. The drama will broadcast at 8 PM on the first day of Eid.

O Baba Alibaba. Photo: Courtesy

'Atohpor 7 Din' is written by Panth Shahriar and produced by Sadiqul Islam Niyogi. The film starrs Sajal, Nova Firoz, Khalilur Rahman Qadri, Raju Ahsan, Farzana Leena, Hasan Mahmud, Sanjida Rahman Meem, Jannatul Ferdous, and Ahsan Habib Bipu, amongst others. The drama will air on the third day of Eid at 8 PM.

Atohpor 7 Din. Photo: Courtesy

'Madhubager Montu Bhai' is written by Anjir Liton and produced by Afroza Sultana. The comedy starrs Dolly Zahur, Azizul Hakim, Farzana Photo, Shubhashis Bhowmik, Pran Roy, Amin Azad, Humaira Himu, Sharmin Sharmi, Rumu Roza Khan and Nisa. The drama will broadcast on the fourth day of Eid at 8 PM.