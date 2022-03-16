BTV to air special programmes commemorating Bangabandhu’s birthday

BTV is coming up with special programmes to commemorate the birthday of the Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day on 17 March.

From films to talk shows as well as live programmes and special children's shows, BTV will broadcast a stellar list of programmes all throughout the day.

BTV will stream the Selim Khan directorial, and Dighi and Shanto Khan starrer highly anticipated film "Tungiparar Miabhai" at 9:30am on Thursday (17 March).

BTV will also provide the live coverage of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she pays tribute to Bangabandhu's grave in Tungipara tomorrow at 12pm.

"Tungipara: Hridoye Pitribhumi," a show chronicling Bangabandhu's teaching and philosophy, will air at 1:30pm.

BTV will also hold special programmes for children; a painting competition show will air at 5:10 pm.

Children's special programme "Bishsher Bandhu, amader Bangabandhu" will broadcast at 6:20 pm.

A special show "Ekhane Amar Bangabandhu," hosted by popular presenter Romana Malik Munmun, will be screened at 8:00pm. The programme will include songs, dance dramas, recitation of Bangabandhu's letters and interviews of painters.

Photo: Courtesy

Photo: Courtesy

A recitation programme, featuring original poetry, hosted by Nurul Huda, will air at 9:00pm.

Lastly, a special talk show, highlighting Bangabandhu's life and his vision while curating the constitution of our country, will broadcast at 10:20pm.