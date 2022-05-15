BTV to air Buddha Purnima special programme 'Jaytu Buddha Sasanang’

Celebrating Buddha Purnima, the main religious festival of the Buddhists, a special program 'Jaytu Buddha Sasanang' will be aired simultaneously on Bangladesh Television (BTV) and BTV World at 8:40 pm on Sunday.

Produced by BTV Producer (programme) Sadiqul Islam Neugi ponney, the program will feature religious music, dance and drama.

A part of Gautam Buddha's life has been highlighted through a special drama presentation as part of the programme.

Reality show 'Close-Up One' famed singer Nishita Barua performed religious tracks at the programme, while more than two hundred artistes from the Dharmarajika Lalitkala Academy took part in the musical segments.

Recorded in Bangladesh Television's own studio, the programme is planned and written by Dr Sumon Kanti Barua.