BTS' V and UMI's 'Wherever u r' tops global iTunes chart

01 January, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 11:11 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BTS' V and American singer UMI celebrated a global triumph as their latest song, 'Wherever u r,' released on V's 28th birthday, quickly dominated the global iTunes Charts in just 24 hours. 

The single not only secured the top spot in 89 countries, including major markets like the US, UK, and Canada but also marked UMI's debut at the peak of iTunes charts.

Fans worldwide shared their joy on social media, with one ecstatic user exclaiming, "WHEREVER U R' REACHED #1 ON US iTUNES OMG!!".Others expressed that the song's success was a heartfelt birthday gift for V.

UMI, in response to the overwhelming support, shared her collaboration experience and explained the song's meaning on social media. She said "It's a song that a loved one sends to everyone in various times and places. It serves as a reminder that love is a frequency that can be felt regardless of distance."

 

