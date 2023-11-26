BTS star Jimin makes history with King of K-pop title

BTS member Jimin makes history as he wins the King of K-pop award at the 2023 Melon Music Awards.

The famous South Korean award show is set to take place on 2 December at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, Yeonjongdo.

The 28-year-old singer is the first and only soloist to ever win the esteemed King of K-pop title. Alongside Jimin, other BTS members- Jungkook and V a.k.a Taehyung also won Giant Pop Star and Idol Of The Year awards, respectively. This news comes ahead of the popular Korean group's mandatory military enlistment.

The Melon Music Awards announced its Top 10 artists based on the user voting results on November 17, which included the entire group- BTS and soloist Jungkook. Moreover, Jimin also bagged a nomination for Album of the Year, while other BTS members received numerous nominations for the prestigious MMA. This year marks the award show's 15th year since it first debuted.