BTS to release new album in June

The popular K-pop boy band BTS announced that they will be releasing their next studio album on their social media through a teaser video. The album will be released on 10 June.

A tagline in the teaser read "We Are Bulletproof", but it is not clear whether it is the name of the album, a title of a song, or a promotional tagline.

The album was also teased at the end of the group's recent show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. A montage of scenes from BTS music videos played on screen, and the teaser ended with the words "We are bulletproof," followed by a date, 10 June, 2022.

BTS's label, Big Hit Music, confirmed the news in a post on the fan community platform Weverse.