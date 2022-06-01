BTS Jungkook deletes all of his Instagram posts

01 June, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 10:50 am

BTS Jungkook deletes all of his Instagram posts

BTS ARMY took to Twitter to express their shock and confusion over Jungkook's action. Some asked the singer if he was okay, while others said they were in tears over not being able to find the posts

BTS Jungkook. Photo: Collected
Jungkook has left BTS ARMY confused and in panic after he deleted all of the posts on his Instagram account.

The singer started by deleting some of his photos one by one, and then removed the rest of the footage as well, including photos and videos of himself taken at concerts. By Monday, 30 May, Jungkook's Instagram feed was completely empty, leaving his 40.4 million followers very confused.

BTS ARMY took to Twitter to express their shock and confusion over Jungkook's action. Some asked the singer if he was okay, while others said they were in tears over not being able to find the posts. One wrote, "I think he just didn't like his Insta pics anymore and chose to delete them. A lot of people do that all the time," while another commented, "Jungkook!!?? What is happening?" A third one wrote, "Doesn't make sense to delete all of that, including personal photos and videos over a possible collab. It does seem strange. Hope all is ok."

Many believed it was part of the promotions of BTS' upcoming album Proof. Referring to the album's title track Yet To Come, a fan asked, "No posts yet/Yet to Come. Coincidence??? I think not!! #BTS_Proof." Another wrote, "I wonder if he is doing what western artists usually do before they release albums. Or is his account got h@-cked?"

 

