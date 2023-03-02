BTS’ Jin promoted to Private First Class

BTS member Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, who is currently fulfilling his military duties, has been reportedly promoted. He has become a Private First Class as per a Korean app. Earlier, BTS' agency Big Hit confirmed that following Jin, J-Hope will be the next one to enlist in the military.

Jin is the eldest member of BTS. He joined the military service in December 2022, the first one from the K-pop group. Confirming J-hope's enlistment after Jin, earlier, the BTS agency said in a statement, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We would like to inform our fans that J-Hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you."

Following the announcement, the rapper held a live session with his fans and informed them about how Jin called him and gave advice, ahead of his joining date. BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook. All of them will be completing their duties towards the nation sometime in 2025, till then they are focusing on solo careers.