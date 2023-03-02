BTS’ Jin promoted to Private First Class

Splash

Hindustan Times
02 March, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 11:58 am

Related News

BTS’ Jin promoted to Private First Class

Hindustan Times
02 March, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 11:58 am
BTS’ Jin promoted to Private First Class

BTS member Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, who is currently fulfilling his military duties, has been reportedly promoted. He has become a Private First Class as per a Korean app. Earlier, BTS' agency Big Hit confirmed that following Jin, J-Hope will be the next one to enlist in the military.

Jin is the eldest member of BTS. He joined the military service in December 2022, the first one from the K-pop group. Confirming J-hope's enlistment after Jin, earlier, the BTS agency said in a statement, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We would like to inform our fans that J-Hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you."

Following the announcement, the rapper held a live session with his fans and informed them about how Jin called him and gave advice, ahead of his joining date. BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook. All of them will be completing their duties towards the nation sometime in 2025, till then they are focusing on solo careers.

BTS / K-Pop / BTS Army

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

3h | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

16h | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

3h | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

23h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod