BTS' Jimin’s Seoul home seized due to unpaid premiums

Splash

Hindustan Times
25 April, 2022, 01:05 pm
25 April, 2022, 01:26 pm

BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS member Jimin's home in Seoul was reportedly temporarily seized recently due to unpaid health insurance premiums. After a report emerged on Sunday, BTS' agency Big Hit Music issued a statement apologising for the 'company's negligence'.

The statement also added that Jimin was 'unaware of matters being overdue'. 

Biz Hankook reported that the National Health Insurance Service seized Jimin's Nine One Hannam house in Seoul earlier this year on January 25 as the singer didn't pay his health insurance premiums. As per the report, Jimin received four separate notices about the seizure. It was ultimately lifted on April 22 after he paid the premiums. Jimin purchased the apartment for 5.9 billion won (approximately ₹36 crore) in May last year.

"Regarding this matter, the company is the first to receive all mail that arrives at the artists' dorms, and in the process of relaying it to the artist, a portion of the mail was omitted by mistake. Due to Jimin's activities abroad starting at the end of last year, his extended period of rest, and his scheduled activities abroad after that, he was unaware of matters such as (his premiums) being overdue. As soon as he found out, he paid the arrears in full, and at present, the situation has been resolved. We apologise for the fact that we have given the artist and fans cause for concern due to our company's negligence," Soompi reported, citing Big Hit's statement.

Jimin along with other BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook, held concerts in Los Angeles in December last year. It was followed by a brief break, during which Jimin contracted Covid-19 and also underwent surgery. The members also held concerts back to back in March and April in Seoul and Las Vegas respectively.

Meanwhile, Jimin debuted with With You, his first-ever OST, for the K-drama Our Blues. Released on Sunday, the song also featured Ha Sung Woon, former HOTSHOT and Wanna One member and Jimin's friend.

 

BTS / Jimin

