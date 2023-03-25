BTS Jimin reveals favourite nickname

BTS singer Jimin, whose first-ever solo album Face released on Friday, was a guest on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon. Talking about his favourite nickname, Jimin said it's 'Jimin Fallon'.

Reacting to being nominated for the Grammy's, Jimin said, "We could be nominated thanks to fans' great support. I appreciate that." When host Jimmy Fallon said that BTS as well as Jimin has the greatest fans, Jimin waved at them smiling.

Talking about being in contact with the rest of the group members, Jimin said, "We have been in touch." When Jimmy asked with whom in particular, Jimin named J-Hope amid screams from the audience.

Jimmy next showed Jimin and his audience a picture of the singer as a kid making him point and laugh. He said, "So cute. This is me." Jimin also posed next to his picture. When asked if making music was his plan always, he replied, "When I was in middle school, I found interest in dance. It was always my dream to perform on stage."