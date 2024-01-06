BTS get their own comic

BTS has been honoured with a special 22-page edition in the 'FAME' series by TidalWave Comics. This comic series showcases the journey of BTS members Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, V, Jungkook and Suga.

The comic details the rise of BTS from a small agency, BigHit, to international fame, highlighting their influence as global superstars and youth icons. The graphic novel not only focuses on their successful music career but also covers their transition from singers to soldiers.

Currently, the BTS members are serving in the South Korean military, adhering to the country's requirement for all abled men aged 18 to 28. The group, signed under HYBE labels, plans to reunite in 2025 after their military service.

The book will be released in both print and digital formats and soft and hardcovers on 10 January.