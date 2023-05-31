BTS announces single ‘Take Two’ ahead of 10th anniversary

Hindustan Times
31 May, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 11:59 am

FILE PHOTO: BTS pose on the red carpet as they attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: BTS pose on the red carpet as they attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona/File Photo

BTS has announced that the group will release the digital single "Take Two" on its 10th anniversary. Taking to Weverse on Wednesday, BigHit Music shared the details of the song's release. It also shared that all seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are part of the song.

BTS Festa

This year, BTS will complete the 10th year of their debut. The announcement comes ahead of BTS FESTA, their yearly celebration of the anniversary of their debut in June 2013.

BigHit Music's announcement

The statement on Weverse read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. To celebrate their 10th anniversary, BTS will release the digital single Take Two this coming June. All seven members participated in Take Two. The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you."

It also added, "We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS, and we hope that "Take Two" will become a precious Gift from BTS to you all. We ask for your love and support for Take Two. Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, June 9, 2023 (KST) Thank you." The hashtags '2023 BTS FESTA' and 'BTS 10th Anniversary' were also added at the end of the note.

BTS Festa begins

Earlier, BTS officially announced the start of this year's BTS Festa. On Weverse, BTS shared a colourful timeline, in a board game format, for this year's events. The celebrations begin on May 31 and new content will release on June 2-3 and June 7-13. BTS has also planned events for June 14, June 16 and June 17. Every year, BTS commemorates the occasion by releasing new content as well as surprises for their fans.

Currently, Jin and J-Hope are serving in the South Korean military. RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook are busy with their personal projects. They have also been travelling across the globe for their tour and completion of individual commitments. Ahead of the 10th anniversary, fans have been wondering if the members will unite for an event.

 

