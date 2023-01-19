British actor Julian Sands reported missing in California mountains

Splash

Reuters
19 January, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 10:30 am

Related News

British actor Julian Sands reported missing in California mountains

Reuters
19 January, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 10:30 am
The 76th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film &quot;The Painted Bird&quot; in competition - Venice, Italy September 3, 2019 - Actor Julian Sands poses before an interview. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
The 76th Venice Film Festival - Screening of the film "The Painted Bird" in competition - Venice, Italy September 3, 2019 - Actor Julian Sands poses before an interview. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

British-born film actor Julian Sands, known for his starring roles in such films as "A Room with a View" and "Warlock," has gone missing in the mountains of Southern California, media outlets reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

The 65-year-old performer was reported missing by his wife on Friday evening, 13 Jan, after he had gone hiking in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel Mountains, according to Los Angeles television station KABC-TV and the Hollywood trade publication Variety.

"From what I understand, he left sometime that day for a hike and when he did not return, his family reported him missing," KABC-TV quoted Gloria Huerta, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, as telling the news outlet.

Ground teams immediately launched a search for the actor but the effort was called off about 24 hours later due to avalanche risks and poor trail conditions, according to Variety, which also cited the sheriff's department.

Intermittent aerial searches by helicopter and drone aircraft have continued, however, and authorities planned to resume a ground search once conditions allow, Variety said.

The Baldy Bowl, about 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles just below the Mount Baldy ski area, is a popular destination for skiers, climbers and hikers.

But the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department issued an advisory on Thursday warning that severe winter weather, following weeks of storms that dumped torrential rain and heavy snow across California, has made the area dangerous for outdoor recreation.

Over the past four weeks, the sheriff's search teams have been dispatched on 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy and surrounding areas for lost or stranded hikers, two of whom perished after falling or injuring themselves, the advisory said.

The sheriff's department, which made no mention of the actor in its advisory, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for further information. Sands' Los Angeles-based representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Born in England, Sands moved to California in the 1980s to pursue a Hollywood career after the success of the 1985 film "A Room with a View," a period romance in which he was cast as the leading man opposite Helena Bonham Carter.

He also starred as the son of Satan in the 1989 supernatural thriller "Warlock" and its sequel "Warlock: The Armageddon." Other film credits include supporting roles in "The Killing Fields," "Arachnophobia" and "Leaving Las Vegas."

Julian Sands / california

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

4h | Panorama
Prem Prakash is committed to keeping his bookshop, possibly one of the last English bookshops in central Kolkata, open till the end of his time. Photo: Courtesy

A conversation with a dying breed: A bookseller in Kolkata

57m | Panorama
Application of blockchain technology can potentially prevent cyber heists. So far, only a few financial institutions in the country have just introduced blockchain technology. Photo: Collected

Where does Bangladesh stand on adopting Blockchain technology?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

Messi-Ronaldo to face each other in Saudi Arabia

16h | TBS SPORTS
The most bold move of badhon’s life

The most bold move of badhon’s life

18h | TBS Entertainment
Russia claims victory in Soledar

Russia claims victory in Soledar

3h | TBS World
Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

Who will buy a couch worth millions of taka?

19h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals