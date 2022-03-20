The Boys star Karen Fukuhara 'assaulted' in racially motivated attack

Splash

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 02:59 pm

The Boys star Karen Fukuhara 'assaulted' in racially motivated attack

Reportedly, the 30-year-old actor “was struck in the head by a man who came out of nowhere”

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 02:59 pm
Karen Fukuhara. Photo: Getty Image via BBC
Karen Fukuhara. Photo: Getty Image via BBC

The Boys star Karen Fukuhara recently became a victim of a racial attack outside of a café.

Reportedly, the 30-year-old actor "was struck in the head by a man who came out of nowhere".

Karen who is also known for playing Katana in "Suicide Squad" has shared the details of the attack on her Instagram handle with a hashtag saying "Stop Asian Hate."

Karen appeared in Suicide Squad in 2016 alongside the likes of Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie. Photo: Getty Image via BBC
Karen appeared in Suicide Squad in 2016 alongside the likes of Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie. Photo: Getty Image via BBC

"This is the first time I've been harmed physically, although racial slurs and hurtful actions have been directed to me in the past," she wrote.

"This shit needs to stop. Us women, Asians and the elderly need your help," she added.

"I rarely share about my private life but something happened today that I thought was important," Fukuhara continued. "I was walking to a cafe for some coffee and a man struck me in the back of my head. It came out of nowhere. We made no eye contact before, I wasn't doing anything out of the ordinary. It came to my surprise and my hat flew off. By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me (he must have kept walking after hitting me)," the post continued.

The actor initially thought of confronting the perpetrator but realised "It wasn't worth the risk."

"After a few seconds of staring at each other, and him yelling at me, he eventually walked away."

"I write this because I've had conversations with multi-racial friends of mine that had no idea these hate crimes happen to everyday, regular people — people that they share meals with," she penned. "I felt it was important to raise awareness."

Since the spread of Covid 19, Asian hate attacks have drastically increased in the United States.

Anti-Asian hate crimes increased more than 73% in 2020, repost BBC citing FBI data.

Karen shared that she is considering taking self-defence courses after the shocking attack. She wondered what would have happened to her if the assaulter carried a deadly weapon.    

"Why is this something we as 'victims' have to think about?" Fukuhara asked. "What satisfaction are these perpetrators getting from hitting women, Asians, the elderly? They need to be held accountable. What can we do as a community to prevent these horrible crimes?"

Karen's co-stars from "The Boys" crowded the comment section of the post to show her support.

Chace Crawford penned "F this person!! Hope you're ok this is awful."

Jack Quaid wrote "Karen thank you for sharing your experience. I'm sorry that happened to you. Love you. Here if you need anything." Laz Alonso shared, "This pisses me off. Wish I was there…."

