‘The Boys season 3’ drops today on Amazon prime

One of the most popular prime video shows "The Boys" is coming back for a third season today. To mark the occasion, Prime Film has published a recap video featuring key moments from the first and second seasons of the show yesterday.

At almost two minutes long, the recap video is a great refresher for those who do not feel like rewatching the entire series before The Boys Season 3 premiere.

Jensen Ackles, from Supernatural, will be joining the cast as Soldier Boy this season.

Video of THE BOYS – Season 3 Official Trailer | Prime Video

The Boys is a live-action superhero television series based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's iconic comic book series of the same name. Rather than depicting superheroes as a force for good, the TV show focuses on arrogant heroes who frequently abuse their power.

The Boys season 3 consists of eight episodes.