Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik is the most listened to artist on YouTube

Splash

TBS Report
20 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 10:29 pm

Related News

Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik is the most listened to artist on YouTube

TBS Report
20 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 10:29 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian playback singer Alka Yagnik racked up an enormous 15.3 billion YouTube streams last year – an average of 42 million per day – making her the world's most streamed act on YouTube (2022).

Kolkata-born Yagnik, 56, has been the most popular artist on the platform for the past three years, with 17 billion streams in 2021 and 16.6 billion in 2020, guinness world record reports.

She sits atop YouTube's 2022 global rankings ahead of second-placed Bad Bunny (Puerto Rico) who received 14.7 billion streams.

A trio of male Indian singers completed the top five: Udit Narayan (10.8 billion), Arijit Singh (10.7 billion) and Kumar Sanu (9.09 billion).

South Korean superstars BTS (7.95 billion) and BLACKPINK (7.03 billion) both made the top ten, whilst other well-known artists had to settle for spots lower down the list: The Weeknd (5.7 billion) was 13th; Taylor Swift (4.33 billion) was 26th; and Drake (2.9 billion) was 50th.

Often referred to as the "queen of playback singing," Yagnik is one of Bollywood's most iconic voices. 

She has recorded more than 20,000 songs for films and albums over a four-decade long career.

Yagnik has won Best Female Playback Singer seven times at the Filmfare Awards; a feat matched only by Asha Bhosle.

The first of Yagnik's record 38 nominations was for the song "Mere Angne Mein", from the movie Laawaris (1981), and her most recent was for "Agar Tum Saath Ho" from Tamasha (2015).

She has held the number one ranking on YouTube's weekly music chart since October 2022, and ended the final week of the year strongly with 366 million streams, far ahead of Bad Bunny (258 million) and Narayan (249 million).

Indian artists dominated YouTube's 2022 streaming figures, which were tracked by music-industry analysts ChartMasters.

12.3 billion (80%) of Yagnik's 2022 streams were registered in India, and she was also the most listened-to artist in Pakistan (683 million streams).

According to ChartMasters, around 25% of YouTube's users are from India. By continent, the market share is dominated by Asia with 45%, followed by Latin America with 28%.

Alka Yagnik / Youtube artist / bollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

12h | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why not Ridmik?

15h | Panorama
UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

1d | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

1d | TBS Entertainment
Black War: Mission Extreme 2 review

Black War: Mission Extreme 2 review

4h | TBS Entertainment
Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

14h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects
Economy

WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects