Bollywood blockbuster 'Pathaan' inches closer to release in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 09:13 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood blockbuster "Pathaan" may no longer face any obstacle to being released in the country.

In light of the issue, around 19 film-related associations have reached a consensus that Hindi films should be released across cinema halls in Bangladesh.

Although they were previously against it, they have now agreed on the matter after a meeting at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) on Sunday (12 February).

High officials of several film-related associations said they do not oppose the import of Hindi films in Bangladesh, the director of importation of "Pathaan" Anonno Mamun told The Business Standard.

Anonno, also the spokesperson for Bangladesh's Action-Cut Entertainment, said, "The associations are planning to submit a consensus letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on shortly."

As a result, Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" is expected to be released in Bangladesh with no further barriers.

Besides, the associations suggested that at least 10 Hindi films should be released in Bangladeshi theatres annually.

Earlier on 25 January, "Pathaan" was released in India. Bollywood King, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after nearly four years in the Siddharth Anand directorial. He starred alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

