BNG to hit Bongo today

Bongo original web series BNG is all set to hit the streaming platform today, 22 February.

The series directed by Momin Biswas is produced by Bongo and curated by Momin and Shahriar Sajib.

The 26 episode series revolves around friendship, love, infatuation, dreams and heart break stories of college life, shares Momin.

It also shows the common incidences of daily life.

The screenplay of the series is penned by Syed Mahmud.

The series stars Intekhab Dinar, Monira Yusuf Mamy, Saberi Alam, Shahadat Hossain, Khairul Basar, Zopari Lushai, Saba Chowdhury, Partha Sheikh, Taufiqul Hasan Nihal, Sadman Faiaz among others.

The title track of the series is composed by popular band Chirkut's drummer Pavel Arin.

The trailer of the series was dropped on 18 February which stirred a buzz among the audiences.

Director Momin Biswas said, "Now people vouch for OTT serieses. We have created the series for them."

"We have shot the series in Dhaka and Chottogram. We have roped in a lot of youngsters for the series. Initially we wanted to name the series Boys and Girls. But the name sounded too cliched so we named it BNG.