Blood of Zeus will return for final season

Netflix's 'Blood of Zeus' will return for its final season in 2025, which was confirmed by the creators Vlas and Charley Parlapanides at San Diego Comic-Con recently.

Though the details of the upcoming season still remain a secret, the Parlapanides teased an epic conclusion, giving fans a glimpse at what to expect.

They stated, "In Season Three, we are so excited to continue the story of Heron, Seraphim and the gods as they face their most dangerous adversaries yet, Typhon, Cronus and the Titans."

The series, a blend of anime and mythology, has captivated audiences with its intense battles between gods, mortals, and demons. Vlas and Charley Parlapanides serve as writers and executive producers, alongside Brad Graeber and Michael Hughes, with Jae H Kim as supervising producer. The show is produced by Powerhouse Animation Studio.