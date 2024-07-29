Blood of Zeus will return for final season

Splash

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 10:51 am

Related News

Blood of Zeus will return for final season

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 10:51 am
Blood of Zeus poster. Photo: Collected
Blood of Zeus poster. Photo: Collected

Netflix's 'Blood of Zeus' will return for its final season in 2025, which was confirmed by the creators Vlas and Charley Parlapanides at San Diego Comic-Con recently. 

Though the details of the upcoming season still remain a secret, the Parlapanides teased an epic conclusion, giving fans a glimpse at what to expect. 

They stated, "In Season Three, we are so excited to continue the story of Heron, Seraphim and the gods as they face their most dangerous adversaries yet, Typhon, Cronus and the Titans." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The series, a blend of anime and mythology, has captivated audiences with its intense battles between gods, mortals, and demons. Vlas and Charley Parlapanides serve as writers and executive producers, alongside Brad Graeber and Michael Hughes, with Jae H Kim as supervising producer. The show is produced by Powerhouse Animation Studio.

Blood of Zeus / Anime / netflix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

2h | Brands
With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

22h | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos