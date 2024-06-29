BLACKPINK's Lisa drops new single

BLACKPINK's Lisa has released the music video for her new solo single, 'Rockstar,' which debuted early on 28 June. This marks her first solo release under RCA Records and LLOUD, the management company she founded in February.

Co-written by Lisa with Ryan Tedder, Brittany Amaradio, James Essien, Lucy Healey, and Sam Homaee, 'Rockstar' prominently samples Tame Impala's 'New Person, Same Old Mistakes.' The track is expected to attract global listeners, backed by RCA Records and Sony Music

Lisa's solo career began in September 2021 with the single album 'LALISA,' featuring the hits 'LALISA' and 'Money.' She last appeared musically on Taeyang's 'Shoong!' in April 2023. Her return to solo music follows her successful stint with BLACKPINK and comes after teasing fans with new music on TikTok, where she gained a massive following.

