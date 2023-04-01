Blackpink's Jisoo makes solo debut with 'ME'

01 April, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 10:56 am

Blackpink's Jisoo makes solo debut with 'ME'

01 April, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 10:56 am
Blackpink&#039;s Jisoo. Photo: Reuters
Blackpink's Jisoo. Photo: Reuters

K-pop group Blackpink's Jisoo became the last member to make a solo debut with her EP "ME" released on Friday.

Having debuted in 2016, Blackpink has become one of the biggest girl groups in the world, breaking records such as having the most subscribers on YouTube as an artist.

Local media reported this week that the group would put on a joint performance with pop star Lady Gaga at a state dinner U.S. President Joe Biden will host for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in late April.

YG Entertainment, Blackpink's agency, said it was reviewing the offer, though the presidential office denied the reports on Friday.

"We have our concerts and Coachella in April as a group. We have great things coming up." Jisoo told fans in an online news conference.

Many meetings and a lot of thought went into her first record, she said, before adding that she was not nervous about her solo debut.

Jennie, another member of Blackpink, released her first solo work in 2018. Rose and Lisa also made their solo debut in 2021.

