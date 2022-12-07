Blackpink becomes Time's 'Entertainer of the Year'

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 12:56 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Popular K-pop group "Blackpink" has been named Time Magazine's "Entertainer of the Year".

They are the second K-pop band after BTS in 2020 to have achieved the title.

 "We put in a lot of work so we could look like superwomen," Jennie said of the K-pop girl group, who spent 2022 making their US awards show debut by performing at the MTV Video Music Awards, releasing their sophomore album Born Pink, embarking on a world tour and reaching new heights on the Billboard charts. "We're very normal girls, at the end of the day," reports Billboard.

When it comes to why the foursome particularly resonate with BLINKs all over the world, Rosé pointed to their natural multiculturalism hailing from Australia, Thailand, South Korea and New Zealand (by way of Seoul.) "We're all from different cultures," she said, adding that the group's differences are "only a plus" when they're creating music together.

Now that Blackpink has wrapped the US leg of their ongoing Born Pink World Tour, they'll spend the rest of the year making stops in Europe before heading to Asia, Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

"Being able to come back with the team to tour and meet the fans worldwide has been a highlight," Lisa told the magazine, while Jennie added that her primary focus was "not to look ahead, and enjoy every day, because it gets too overwhelming once we start planning a year ahead, two years ahead."

