Biopic ‘Mujib-The Making of Nation’ unveils poster

Mujib-The Making of a Nation poster releases today. Photo: Collected

India-Bangladesh Co-produced feature film 'Mujib- The Making of a Nation', directed by India's own Shyam Benegal unveiled its promotional poster today.

The biopic is based on Bangabandhu's life story, starring Arifin Shuvoo as the titular Father of our Nation. Locations for principal photography spanned both Bangladesh and India.

It is released on 17 March in commemoration of Bangabandhu's 102nd birth jubilee.

The poster echoes the historic 7 March speech giving moment of the most charismatic leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Official Facebook page NFDC India has unveiled the poster of the historic biopic.

"Unveiling the poster of India-Bangladesh Co-Production feature film Mujib-The Making of a Nation, a biopic directed by Shyam Benegal. It is a story of an inspiring statesman and the greatest leader of Bangladesh," reads the caption of the post.

The film also stars Nusrat Imrose Tisha as Bangabandhu's wife Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib, Nusraat Faria Mazhar as Sheikh Hasina, Riaz Ahmed as Tajuddin Ahmed, and Elina Shammi as Khaleda Zia among others.