Billie, Snoop, RHCP rock the Olympics closing

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 2024 Summer Olympics concluded with a star-studded closing ceremony featuring performances by Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg with Dr Dre, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Held in Los Angeles, which will host the next Olympics in 2028, the event celebrated both the current games and the future ones.

Billie Eilish delivered "Birds of a Feather," while Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre teamed up for "The Next Episode." The Red Hot Chili Peppers energised the audience with "Can't Stop." These performances, featuring artists from California, symbolized the anticipation of the upcoming Los Angeles games.

In Paris, HER performed the US national anthem during the Olympic handover. French band Phoenix and singer Yseult also entertained the crowd, keeping the festive atmosphere alive until the Olympic flame was extinguished.
 

Olympics / Billie Eilish / Snoop Dogg / Red Hot Chilli Peppers

