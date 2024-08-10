Billie, Snoop, RHCP to perform at the Olympics

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Paris 2024 Olympics will conclude on 11 August with a star-studded musical celebration featuring performances by Los Angeles icons Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. According to Variety, these artists will perform in a mix of live and pre-recorded segments, symbolising the handover to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic Games. 

Billie Eilish, known for her chart-topping hits and Grammy wins, Snoop Dogg, a West Coast rap legend and viral Paris Games figure, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, celebrated for their decades-long influence in LA's music scene, will each bring their unique flair to the ceremony. 

Additionally, Hollywood star Tom Cruise is rumored to perform a daring stunt, rappelling from the Stade de France with the Olympic flag, followed by a skydiving segment onto the Hollywood sign.
 

Billie Eilish / Snoop Dogg / Olympics

