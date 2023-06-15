'Beyond The Story' 10-Year Record of BTS trailer out

15 June, 2023, 04:00 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BTS dropped the trailer of their upcoming book, Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS. The book is the K-pop group's memoir, co-written by South Korean journalist Kang Myeong Seok and BTS members, which talks about their journey so far. BTS completed 10 years since their debut this month.

The trailer introduces different chapters of the book. It begins with BTS in 'Seoul' and highlights questions like 'why we exist' in the next chapter. Similarly, it goes on to talk about 'love, hate, ARMY' in the next one. 

The next chapters claim to take readers 'inside out' into the 'world of BTS' and promises 'a flight that never lands.' The last one will be called 'We are.' It seems that each member will get one chapter to narrate their story. 

Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS will be released on 9 July 2023, with the pre-orders starting on Thursday (15 June). It will be launched in 23 languages, including Korean and English. The cover of the book has been unveiled by Flatiron Books. It will be a 544-page memoir, as per the book's Amazon page.

The synopsis read: "BTS shares personal, behind-the-scenes stories of their journey so far through interviews and more than three years of in-depth coverage by Myeongseok Kang, who has written about K-pop and other Korean pop culture in various media. 

Presented chronologically in seven chapters from before the debut of BTS to the present, their vivid voices and opinions harmonize to tell a sincere, lively, and deep story. In individual interviews that have been conducted without a camera or makeup, they illuminate their musical journey from multiple angles and discuss its significance."

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under their agency Big Hit Entertainment. Their first single album was 2 Cool 4 Skool. 

As BTS completed 10 years in the music scene now, they have several hits under their credit, including Blood Sweat and Tear, Run BTS, Butter, Dynamite, Permission To Dance and Yet To Come to only name a few. They recently released their latest single digital, Take Two as a tribute to their fans, aka BTS ARMY, on their 10th anniversary.

