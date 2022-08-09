Beyoncé’s 'Renaissance' is the best female debut of 2022

Splash

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' is the best female debut of 2022

The debut figures for Beyoncé's latest album 'Renaissance' has come in and was 332,000 equivalent album units, as per Luminate Data, which was reported 7 August in Billboard.

The numbers confirm that this represents the best first week for a female musical artist this year.

Although this doesn't give her the honour of the biggest album debut of 2022 (that title is still held by Harry Styles), there's still a huge chance for her to pump up her numbers in time for the end-of-year album stats tally.

She has announced plans to release two more follow-up 'acts' as part of this release cycle, which may very well lead her to have the highest number of album sales by the end of 2022 much like Taylor Swift in 2020.

Beyonce / Renaissance

