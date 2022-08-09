Beyoncé’s 'Renaissance' is the best female debut of 2022

The debut figures for Beyoncé's latest album 'Renaissance' has come in and was 332,000 equivalent album units, as per Luminate Data, which was reported 7 August in Billboard.

The numbers confirm that this represents the best first week for a female musical artist this year.

Although this doesn't give her the honour of the biggest album debut of 2022 (that title is still held by Harry Styles), there's still a huge chance for her to pump up her numbers in time for the end-of-year album stats tally.

She has announced plans to release two more follow-up 'acts' as part of this release cycle, which may very well lead her to have the highest number of album sales by the end of 2022 much like Taylor Swift in 2020.