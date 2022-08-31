Beverly Hills Cop sequel adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt to the cast

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 10:24 am

As per a report from Deadline, the next instalment in the action comedy franchise officially titled 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley' has added two cast members to support Eddie Murphy in the leading role. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige have been added to the film which is being developed by Netflix.

The original Beverly Hills Cop was released in 1984 and is widely attributed to be the film that catapulted Eddie Murphy into superstardom.\

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is penned by Will Beall whose credits include Aquaman and Zack Snyder's Justice League. The film is to be helmed by commercial director Mark Molloy. Eddie Murphy is also a  producer on the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer. 

