The Beckoning Horizon by Azmeer Hossain: In the canvas and beyond

We are familiar with abstract art and art that depicts nature. But, finding combinations of the different types of art in exhibitions is a rare occurrence. Even with great enthusiasm and effort, artists do not always succeed in creating something spectacular that is worth the attention.

So, how do you stand out when creating artwork in a country like Bangladesh where there are many talented artists with a raring expertise in the world of art?

Azmeer Hossain's artwork, being exhibited at the Edge Gallery, Gulshan will give you abstract, figures, photorealism, and perspective artwork, as well as an intermixture of it all.

The artist has played with colours, shapes, taken inspiration from reality, memory, and imagination. His art travels far beyond the canvas, it acts like a leeway for the viewer to create a story of their own or to imagine whatever their mind suggests the artwork might mean.

You are greeted with colours the moment you enter the gallery. Although there are inexplicable abstracts, you can travel far with your imagination by looking into these canvases. The artist has a process of layering his artwork to bring variation, colours, shapes, a 3D appearance, and a sense of ambiguity in his drawings.

Artwork by Azmeer Hossain

"The theme was to focus on the limitless horizons. As I work with mountain and sea scapes, there are many layers. After finishing one piece, there is a limited horizon that can be portrayed through the art. But what I am calling the last horizon, is not necessarily the last. If you stand in that spot, another horizon is created," explained Azmeer about the theme of the exhibit.

"I created most of the artworks here during the Covid-19 lockdown days. Last November, I did an art camp here, after which Edge gallery confirmed me for this exhibition. This granted me time to put the final touches on my pieces. I wanted to try out the layering technique. Through this method I wanted to bring a new angle through every stroke and every colour."

Azmeer has loved art since he was in grade four, "Dhaka did not have many art schools back then. When I was in grade six or seven, I went to Kochi Kanchar Mela to learn art." and he has completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts in the Department of Printmaking from Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka.

Later in 2004, he took three drawing courses led by John Ruggeri from the School of Visual Art, New York, USA. Moreover in 2006, he attained education in Painting and Mixed Media from The Arts Students League of New York, USA.

Azmeer has participated in numerous group exhibitions over the years. When he returned to Bangladesh, he had two first solo exhibitions in 2013. One was held at Radius Art Gallery, Dhaka, Bangladesh and the other at Bengal Gallery of Fine Arts Dhaka, Bangladesh. 'The Beckoning Horizon' is his fifth solo exhibition.

The artist talked about the immense response the exhibition received, "Many of my artworks have already been sold. You might say, a whole section is missing," he said while showing his e-magazine with many drawings that were sold during the exhibition.

"Most of these drawings I have created merely from my imagination and memory. These are my mindscapes. Yes, I may have taken inspiration, but none of these were actual copies of anything original, but my spontaneous and improvised artwork," said Azmeer.

Sometimes artists have an unsolicited procedure when creating the artwork. As a reply addressing his process, "I do not plan what I will draw. Maybe I plan it initially but as I draw, the focus often changes. It is spontaneity that takes over. The work itself helps me understand the composition, the next step."

Azmeer grew up in Old Dhaka. One of his drawings that he created from his memory of his old town is simply astonishing. He has worked on the details with precision, showing the shops, vehicles, buildings, and also has successfully depicted the ambiance of Old Dhaka through his art.

"This is how I see the place I grew up in. It was not a particular place I copied the idea from, not an image I clicked, but simply what I saw every day in my life. I detailed it based on my memory."

Azmeer did not want his art to be limited and confined within a caption. He wanted them to be open to interpretation. "I let the drawing speak for itself, I want the viewer to vision whatever my art makes them feel."

TBS Picks:

1. "I have spent so much time behind this art. I started abstract composition in this art, but I was getting blocked after 40 layers. So I let the art speak for itself, it has taken so much effort from me. I will keep this untitled- whatever the viewer sees in this is the art in here."

An attempt to provoke thoughts of the viewers. Artwork by Azmeer Hossain

2. A blend of realistic art and abstract. Like many of his artworks, Azmeer tried to mix the two styles of art together in this one as well.

Artwork by Azmeer Hossain

3. Old Dhaka from Azmeer Hossain's childhood memories.