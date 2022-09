The trailer for 'Beauty Circus', was released on Channel-i's YouTube channel on Saturday, 10 September.

Starring Jaya Ahsan, the film highlights the struggles of women in circuses. Directed by Mahmud Didar, the film also stars Ferdous, Shatabdi Wadud, Tauquir Ahmed, ABM Sumon, and Mamunur Rashid.

Beauty Circus is slated to hit theatres later this month, on 23 September 2022.