Beatles legend Paul McCartney named Britain's first billionaire musician

Paul McCartney has become Britain's first billionaire musician and the first billionaire Beatle.

According to The Sunday Times' annual Rich List, McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, have a net worth of one billion pounds ($1.27 billion). According to the outlet, McCartney's 2023 Got Back tour and Beyoncé's cover of The Beatles' "Blackbird" on her "Cowboy Carter" album contributed to his increased revenue, reports Fox Business.

The Beatles also released "Now And Then" in November, which quickly soared to the top of the music charts in the U.S., the U.K., and other countries.

The Sunday Times attributes 50 million pounds of the couple's net worth to Nancy, who is the daughter of the late U.S. trucking tycoon Mike Shevell.

In 2020, Forbes listed McCartney among the highest-earning celebrities in the world, ranking him at 91, tied with Oprah Winfrey, boxer Canelo Alvarez, and NBA player Damian Lillard.

Forbes reported that McCartney earned $37 million in 2019 and grossed more than $100 million from solo shows during that period.

McCartney rose to fame in the 1960s as a member of The Beatles, alongside John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, who joined in 1962.

The iconic band remained together for only eight years but released 12 studio albums during that time. Some of their top songs include "Hey Jude," "Let It Be," "Yesterday," and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."

