Beatles legend Paul McCartney named Britain's first billionaire musician

Splash

TBS Report
19 May, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 12:32 pm

Related News

Beatles legend Paul McCartney named Britain's first billionaire musician

TBS Report
19 May, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 12:32 pm
Sir Paul McCartney. Photo: Collected
Sir Paul McCartney. Photo: Collected

Paul McCartney has become Britain's first billionaire musician and the first billionaire Beatle.

According to The Sunday Times' annual Rich List, McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, have a net worth of one billion pounds ($1.27 billion). According to the outlet, McCartney's 2023 Got Back tour and Beyoncé's cover of The Beatles' "Blackbird" on her "Cowboy Carter" album contributed to his increased revenue, reports Fox Business. 

The Beatles also released "Now And Then" in November, which quickly soared to the top of the music charts in the U.S., the U.K., and other countries.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Sunday Times attributes 50 million pounds of the couple's net worth to Nancy, who is the daughter of the late U.S. trucking tycoon Mike Shevell.

In 2020, Forbes listed McCartney among the highest-earning celebrities in the world, ranking him at 91, tied with Oprah Winfrey, boxer Canelo Alvarez, and NBA player Damian Lillard.

Forbes reported that McCartney earned $37 million in 2019 and grossed more than $100 million from solo shows during that period.

McCartney rose to fame in the 1960s as a member of The Beatles, alongside John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, who joined in 1962.

The iconic band remained together for only eight years but released 12 studio albums during that time. Some of their top songs include "Hey Jude," "Let It Be," "Yesterday," and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."
 

Beatles / Paul McCartney / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

2h | Wheels
Ciku Kimeria. Sketch: TBS

How are museums still justifying keeping stolen artefacts?

3h | Panorama
Every Saturday, around 30 participants meet at Panaderia restaurant for what they call “open sessions” to indulge in all things tabletop games. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Exploring the world of Bangladesh’s tabletop game enthusiasts

3h | Panorama
Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How is the space station in its orbit?

How is the space station in its orbit?

34m | Videos
Maize production in Bangladesh rises sharply in last decade

Maize production in Bangladesh rises sharply in last decade

1h | Videos
All big brands can lose the automobile market

All big brands can lose the automobile market

3h | Videos
Bees provide food for human

Bees provide food for human

4h | Videos