‘Batwoman’ cancelled after three seasons 

The CW's 'Batwoman' has been cancelled after three seasons.

Series showrunner Caroline Dries shared the news on Twitter. She wrote: "Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing a S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honour to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you."

Batwoman began airing on The CW in 2019. Ruby Rose originally starred in the series, but exited after the first season. Javicia Leslie was then brought in to take over the mantle of Batwoman. The show also starred Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson, Victoria Cartagena, Robin Givens, and Nick Creegan.

Caroline Dries executive produced the show with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, Geoff Johns, Chad Fiveash, and James Patrick Stoteraux.

