Batgirl movie will never see the light of day

The studio that almost ruined the Justice League franchise has cancelled a 100 million dollar Batgirl film starring Leslie Grace. The reasoning behind it is still unclear with multiple trusted entertainment insiders and media outlets speculating why Warner Bros. Discovery made such a drastic move.

"The leaders of the studio determined ultimately, in spite of reshoots and increased budget, that the movie simply did not work," insiders told The Wrap.

Warner Bros. Discovery released a statement online saying "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

The star of the film took to Instagram and wrote "Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie 'Batgirl,' I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland."